From classrooms to vapes: Texas's 800+ new laws take effect

The Brief Over 800 new laws, passed during the last legislative session, will officially take effect in Texas on Labor Day. Sweeping changes to education will extend a ban on DEI policies in public schools and prohibit considering gender identity or sexual orientation in hiring. New legislation makes certain THC vapes illegal to sell, while also expanding the state's medical marijuana program to include more conditions.



We can expect over 800 new laws to become official tomorrow. There's a very wide spread of reforms, from education to crime, and some new views on marijuana.

Photo: Julius Shieh (FOX 7 Austin)

What we know:

A new era for the state of Texas, as hundreds of laws passed through the state's legislature, will now be official come Labor Day.

Education laws

Sweeping reforms to education, as the ban on DEI policies in Texas is extended. No longer will public schools be able to offer programs and instruction centered around gender identity and sexual orientation.

It will also keep public schools from considering race, ethnicity, and gender identity when hiring new employees.

Senate Bill 10 is now in limbo. It would require public schools to hang the ten commandments in classrooms but was temporarily blocked for some districts by a judge in August.

"It's a tough, tough spot for the districts, because their obligation is to do what's legal. And so you have a law on the books, that's pretty clear, but you also have this opinion that while it may not bind you directly, says, this just isn't constitutional," said David Coale, a constitutional law attorney.

There is also a new approach to health in schools through a wave of senate bills that will now require certain fitness and nutrition education requirements in public schools. As well as warning labels on food products that have certain additives beginning in 2027.

"It doesn't matter if you're democrat, republican, whatever the case may be, every legislator in Texas wants to see Texas to be put on a pathway to be healthier," said Governor Abbot when the bills were signed into law alongside RFK Jr.

THC Laws

New state stances on THC as well, with vapes containing cannabinoids becoming illegal to sell within the state through SB 2024, carrying up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine if stores decide to break the law.

However, the state is expanding its medical marijuana program, increasing licensed dispensaries across the state to 15 and opening the program to those with traumatic brain injuries, Crohn’s Disease and chronic pain.

"Our case has been heard now by the legislature. They understand now that the people we are helping are some of the most necessary medical patients in Texas," says Nico Richardson, the CEO of Texas Original. It’s one of three licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.

Crime

In crime, Senate Bill 835, also known as Trey's Law, now makes non-disclosure agreements void if they prevent someone from coming forward about sexual abuse.

"One of the reasons it exists so pervasively is the culture of silence. That surrounds the issue. You hire a bad employee, they do something horrible. Oh no, that's terrible. Let's settle the claim, and have a nondisclosure agreement. Then that pastor or teacher or volunteer moves to another church, and they continue their abuse," said Mitch Little, the representative for the 65th District of Texas.

What's next:

These are just a fraction of the laws that will go into effect beginning September 1st.