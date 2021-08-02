FUMC of Austin eliminates debt for Huston-Tillotson students

Huston-Tillotson University has announced that a gift from the First United Methodist Church of Austin has eliminated student debt for many of its students.

FUMC gave more than $450,000 to the university, clearing balances and eliminating debt for many of its 2020 and 2021 graduates.

"Every fiber of Huston-Tillotson University felt the impact of the coronavirus, but the magnitude of its effects were experienced most by our students," said HT President Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette in a release. "Our students carried the weight of academic aspirations through obstacles of the past several months, all while learning remotely."

The university is set to celebrate the Classes of 2020 and 2021 at its first in-person commencement ceremony since 2019.

The Commencement Convocation will take place Saturday, August 7 at 9 a.m. on the Athletic Field, with engineer, physician, advocate, and astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison as the speaker. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the University’s YouTube page.

