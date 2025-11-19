Fund created for Texas Hill Country flood victims' families to receive trauma counseling

article

The Brief A new fund was launched to provide free mental health care for families who lost loved ones in the devastating July 4 floods. The Family Mental Health Care Fund covers out-of-pocket costs (copays, deductibles) for services through March 31, 2026. The fund is managed by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute and requires families to complete an attestation form to establish eligibility.



The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has launched a new fund aimed at providing critical mental health support for families who lost loved ones in the devastating July 4 floods.

Mental Health Care

Big picture view:

The Family Mental Health Care Fund was established by the Community Foundation and developed in partnership with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, which will manage the resource. The fund is specifically designed to ensure that family members of the 135 people who died in the floods can access trauma-informed counseling, grief support, and other mental health care services.

The fund will cover out-of-pocket behavioral health care costs—including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance—for services covered by insurance, beginning from the July 4, 2025, flood date through March 31, 2026.

Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

What they're saying:

"The Community Foundation created the fund to ensure families who lost loved ones in the July 4 floods can access trauma-informed counseling, grief support and mental health care," the organization said in an announcement.

In addition to financial assistance, the fund provides navigation support through the Meadows Institute and its clinical affiliate, the Lucine Center, to help families connect with licensed clinicians specializing in trauma- and grief-informed interventions.

Family members eligible for support include immediate and extended relatives, as well as individuals who played a family-like role in the deceased person's life, regardless of biological or legal relation. To establish eligibility, applicants must complete an online attestation form detailing their relationship to the person lost.

The Fund does not function as a health insurance provider and will not cover services not typically covered by insurance, such as pastoral counseling, life coaching, medication costs, or intensive treatments like inpatient hospital care.

In a related action, the Community Foundation has also awarded multi-year grants to eight nonprofits across the state to expand trauma and grief services for children and families affected by the disaster. This includes organizations in Kerrville already serving the local community with the help of these grants.

What you can do:

For questions about eligibility or to inquire about potential exceptions to the criteria, family members can contact the Meadows Institute directly at (469) 436-2371 during weekday business hours.