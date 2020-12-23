Gatesville man arrested for allegedly selling $50K worth of stolen cattle

A man in Gatesville, Texas was arrested for selling $50,000 worth of stolen cattle, says the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

40-year-old Christopher D. Cockrell reportedly began running cattle for a Bangs man in spring 2016. TSCRA says the man grew suspicious over time and demanded Cockrell gather and sell his cattle for him and terminate their business relationship.

Cockrell reportedly never gathered the cattle and the victim reached out to a TSCRA Special Ranger who initiated an investigation. According to the TSCRA, Cockrell confessed to selling the victim's cattle by private treaty and keeping the proceeds.

An arrest warrant was secured for Cockrell, charging him with third-degree felony theft of livestock. TSCRA says Cockrell was stopped by a Texas state trooper on Dec. 19 for a traffic violation and taken into custody.

Cockrell posted a $7,500 bond and was released Sunday, says TSCRA.

