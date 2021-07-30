Georgetown Arts and Culture Board awards $12K-plus in grants

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board has awarded more than $12,000 in grants as part of its 2021 Round II grant cycle.

The board approved $12,650 in grants in July to local arts and culture organizations to help with funding local arts and culture programming that includes visual art, music, performance art, and history in Georgetown.

The funding is for events in Georgetown taking place between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Grant recipients include:

Central Texas Philharmonic, Inc., the Patriotic Pops Concert by The Central Texas Philharmonic: $5,000

Congregation Havurah Shalom for the ANNE FRANK - Let Me Be Myself Traveling Exhibit: $2,500

Williamson County Symphony Orchestra Society the Spring Concert in Georgetown: $2,500

Georgetown Texas Photography Festival for the Georgetown Texas Photography Festival 2022: $1,250

Preservation Georgetown for Art at Grace Heritage - Hidden Gems of Georgetown: $500

Artists Molly Fonseca & Kayur Patel for the Healing Artists Workshop and Performance - Stories of Our People: $500

Gary Anderson dba AndersonArt for Jingle Georgetown: $400

The city says the next grant cycle will accept proposals Dec. 1-31 for events and programs occurring April 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information about the Georgetown Arts & Culture grants, click here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

City of Georgetown asking for resident feedback on FY 2022 budget

Candidate filing period starts for Georgetown special election

City of Georgetown seeking feedback to improve watershed protection

City of Georgetown seeking applications for 2021-22 Sculpture Tour

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter