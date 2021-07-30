Georgetown Arts and Culture Board awards $12K-plus in grants
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board has awarded more than $12,000 in grants as part of its 2021 Round II grant cycle.
The board approved $12,650 in grants in July to local arts and culture organizations to help with funding local arts and culture programming that includes visual art, music, performance art, and history in Georgetown.
The funding is for events in Georgetown taking place between Oct. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Grant recipients include:
- Central Texas Philharmonic, Inc., the Patriotic Pops Concert by The Central Texas Philharmonic: $5,000
- Congregation Havurah Shalom for the ANNE FRANK - Let Me Be Myself Traveling Exhibit: $2,500
- Williamson County Symphony Orchestra Society the Spring Concert in Georgetown: $2,500
- Georgetown Texas Photography Festival for the Georgetown Texas Photography Festival 2022: $1,250
- Preservation Georgetown for Art at Grace Heritage - Hidden Gems of Georgetown: $500
- Artists Molly Fonseca & Kayur Patel for the Healing Artists Workshop and Performance - Stories of Our People: $500
- Gary Anderson dba AndersonArt for Jingle Georgetown: $400
The city says the next grant cycle will accept proposals Dec. 1-31 for events and programs occurring April 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022.
For more information about the Georgetown Arts & Culture grants, click here.
