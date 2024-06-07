City of Georgetown facilities to close Friday afternoon for employee event
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Many city facilities in Georgetown will be closed on Friday afternoon for an employee appreciation event.
The City of Georgetown says that multiple facilities will be closed, and that facilities that remain open will have fewer staff members.
Georgetown's Parks and Recreation Administration building will close for the day at 2 p.m.
The following city offices and facilities will close starting at 1 p.m.:
- City Hall
- Council and Courts Building (including Municipal Court)
- Georgetown Municipal Complex, including Customer Care, Code Compliance, Electric Operations, Permits and Inspections Office, and Public Works
- Planning Department
- Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records and Fire Support Services offices
- Visitors Center