Berry Springs Park and Preserve temporarily closed for renovations

Berry Springs Park and Preserve in Georgetown will be temporarily closed for construction starting next week.

Beginning Monday, May 20, the park will be closed for around three weeks while the main entrance road is under construction.

The county says this construction is part of larger improvement projects at the park that started in early March. The park will get a new headquarters, a new maintenance and storage facility, a new open-air group pavilion, expanded paved parking, a remote restroom and a trail extension under C.R. 152.

The projects are funded through voter-approved park bonds and Capital Improvement Funds. Construction is anticipated to be complete on all projects by spring 2025.

For more information on the Berry Springs Park and Preserve projects, click here.