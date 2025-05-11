Georgetown family pleads for answers after 22-year-old found dead

The Brief On a day when most families are celebrating, this one here in Georgetown is grieving 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz. They believe other people were around during Cruz’s last moments alive and someone must know something. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 512-943-1311.



This Mother’s Day, one mother’s love is marked by her tears of grief.

On a day when most families are celebrating, this one here in Georgetown is grieving 22-year-old Johnathon Cruz.

They believe other people were around during Cruz’s last moments alive and someone must know something.

What we know:

Charity Hill and her family sit together wearing the matching shirts of her son, Johnathon Cruz, walking along the beach.

On April 25, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on McShepherd Road, off State Highway 29, right outside Georgetown city limits.

First responders say Cruz died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office calls this a shooting investigation but no one has been arrested.

What they're saying:

Hill expressed frustrations with how the sheriff's office is handling the investigation regarding her son.

"Since the moment that I got a phone call from my youngest son. I’m very angry with how Williamson County has handled this situation," said Hill. "I just want justice for my son. I just want justice. And I want answers. I just want to know why…why my son."

His sister, Ali Cruz, now sits next to his urn, inscribed with his nickname ‘Fluffy’, a nod to his favorite comedian. Gabriel Iglesias.

"They probably know him more by fluffy than they do his real name," said Ari Cruz. "He was really funny. He could make you laugh just by saying some stupid goofy joint things, jokes."

It’s a grim reminder of the joy suddenly missing from their lives, and they pray no other family experiences this.

But most of all, they want to know what happened the night Johnathon died and who may be responsible.

"We got a phone call around 10 am that my brother and an individual were both shot. "We didn’t get much information besides that," said Ari Cruz.

FOX 7 reached out to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to see if they had any updates. They are looking into the request but FOX 7 has yet to hear back.

What's next:

In the initial press release there is a tip line they are encouraging people to call if they know anything that might help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 512-943-1311.