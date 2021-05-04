Georgetown Fire Department looking to hire paramedics

The City of Georgetown is in need of paramedics. "We’re looking to hire anywhere from 7 to 10 people early this summer," said John Sullivan the Georgetown Fire Department Chief.

"We’re in a niche market for paramedics, I’m talking about individuals who already have that certification as a paramedic in the state of Texas," Sullivan says.

In the past, Chief Sullivan said hiring wasn't an issue. "It used to be when you had firefighter or paramedic openings that you would have a room full of thousands of individuals who are applying for a position depending on the city."

"I don’t think people have in their minds a career option. That’s what we’re trying to help people understand this is a great opportunity for people to be engaged in their community," Sullivan adds.

While the main focus is looking for seasoned certified paramedics right now, Sullivan did say people could apply for other positions and later be trained.

"In the future, we might be able to assist with these individuals in getting paramedic certification so that they have an ability to join us.," said Sullivan.

As the city continues to expand in the need for more first responders rises, the chief is hopeful that as time goes on these positions will be easier to fill.

One thing the fire chief has noticed is that interest in these open positions seems to be coming from out of state.

