Georgetown ISD board calls for $381.6M bond election in November

The Georgetown ISD Board of Trustees have unanimously called for a $381.6 million bond election to be held in November.

The school district says that the $381,670,000 million will be used to address district growth, aging facilities, technology, fine arts and athletics and will be presented in five separate propositions in compliance with a new state law.

Proposition A includes:

Construction of two new elementary schools

Construction of a new middle school facility

Construction of a future ready complex that would house advanced career and technical programs, Richarte High School, the Bridges 18+ program, Early Learning Center and the GISD Health & Wellness Center

Land acquisition and design for future facilities

Upgraded safety and security infrastructure/equipment

Ag barns at East View and Georgetown High School

HVAC and roof upgrades/replacements

Buses and maintenance vehicles

Proposition B includes technology to support the district’s one-to-one initiative, as well as improve the infrastructure to support connectivity. Proposition C would renovate the interior fixtures at the Klett Performing Arts Center. Proposition D would provide for a district swim facility. Proposition E would provide renovations to the tennis courts at Georgetown High School.

Georgetown ISD says this call follows a series of workshops and board meetings after a recommendation from the Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) that studied current facilities and facility assessments, demographic reports and enrollment projections, financial information, educational programs, and immediate and future needs of the district.

According to a recent demographic study, the district is anticipated to grow by 2,400 students over the next five years and nearly 6,000 students by 2031, increases of 19 and 48% respectively during that time.

A look at elementary projections:

By 2022-23, Mitchell Elementary School is projected to be nearing capacity

By 2023-24, Carver Elementary, Cooper Elementary and Wolf Ranch Elementary School are projected to be nearing capacity, and Mitchell Elementary School is projected to be over capacity by 7%

By 2024-25, Carver, Mitchell and Wolf Ranch elementary schools are projected to be over capacity by 5.3%, 16.8% and 15.5% respectively

Elementary schools No. 11 and No. 12 would be planned in the southeast and southwest areas of the district to accommodate growth and increase capacities at existing campuses

A look at secondary projections:

By 2022-23, Wagner Middle School and East View High School are projected to be nearing capacity

By 2023, Wagner is projected to be over capacity by 6.7%

By 2025-26, East View is projected to be over capacity by 12.3%

By 2027, Benold Middle School is also projected to be near capacity

Tax Impact

Georgetown ISD says that the tax impact of the bond if passed on property owners could range from zero cents to an estimated maximum of 2.6 cents per $100 valuation or $84 annually for the average home depending on the timing of the sale of bonds.

Tax rates in the district have declined by more than 10 cents over the last few years:

$1.409 in 2018

$1.339 in 2019

$1.3071 in 2020

The school district says community presentations will be made this fall to inform residents about the bond. The district will update its calendar as presentations are scheduled.

Georgetown ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum during Early Voting, Oct. 18-29, and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote in the fall election is Oct. 4.

