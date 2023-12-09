Georgetown ISD celebrates Hammerlun building turning 100 years old

Georgetown ISD has gone through some major changes throughout the years as the community grows, including the Hammerlun building.

"The building that we’re in here today was the original building. We now call it building one that was built in 1923 and there are two other buildings that have been constructed on the campus since then," says Melinda Brasher, with Georgetown ISD.

Saturday was a trip down memory lane for many Georgetown ISD alumni as they made a stop at the Hammerlun center, formerly known as Georgetown High School.

"I was here in middle school in 1976, and I went here in middle school, and it’s been a long time ago," says Eva Dominguez, a Georgetown ISD alum.

"Not only did I graduate from this building, I also taught in this building. It was closed, renovated, and reopened in 1985," says Linda Petrosky Simonson.

Since then, the building received a makeover. During the renovation, the district realized the building had some charming pieces that they couldn’t get rid of.

For instance, if you step into the now boardroom, it still looks like the auditorium where many students would sit during school performances. Some alumni who came out Saturday morning say it feels like they never left home.

"The basic layout of the building itself really hasn’t changed, so when you walk through the double doors on the side of the building, it’s like walking back to high school," says Simonson.

Not only did the district keep some of the old features, but they also preserved memory keepsakes that the community donated throughout the years.

"It’s awesome that they will save history and pass it on to the younger generation. It’s very nice," says Dominguez.