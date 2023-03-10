Georgetown ISD to host student job fairs April 17-18

Georgetown ISD is set to host two job fairs for its high school students next month.

In April, students will have the chance to meet with more than 100 local businesses to learn about summer employment and internship opportunities during their lunch periods.

The fairs will be held on:

April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at East View High School

April 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Georgetown High School

Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to contact Shannon Henson by email.

Businesses can also share employment opportunities with students any time via the district’s High School Job Board, which connects students and local employers with opportunities year-round.