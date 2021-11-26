Georgetown kicks off holidays with annual Lighting of the Square

The city of Georgetown is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lighting of the Square ceremony.

Mayor Josh Schroeder and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell will be there to help Santa flip the switch and illuminate the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas" with tens of thousands of lights.

Festivities begin at 5:30pm and admission is free. After the lighting, attendees can enjoy shopping on the square, Christmas carolers, and take photos with Santa Claus inside the courthouse in exchange for an unwrapped toy, wrapping paper or monetary donation, benefiting the Brown Santa program.

The square will remain lit through New Year’s Day.

