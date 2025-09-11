Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown man injured in overpass crash dies

Published  September 11, 2025
A man who was injured after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass in Georgetown has died.

The Brief

    • A man who was injured after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass in Georgetown has died from his injuries
    • On Sept. 2, a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator on top hit the SH 29 overpass in Georgetown
    • The victim's family is now suing the truck company and the driver

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A man who was injured after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass in Georgetown has died. 

Attorneys say, on Sept. 9, 42-year-old Jonathon Morgan died from his injuries in the ICU. 

"Jonathon was surrounded by his loving parents, brother and sister-in-law, young niece, and so many other close friends as he fought in the ICU," the Morgan family's attorneys stated.

The victim's family shared this statement:

"He was just a wonderful, wonderful man who was committed in his faith and service to his church and so, so involved in his family. He was just the best son, brother, and uncle you could ask for. He was a deep and faithful Christian, and we were so grateful to have him. We desperately miss our Jonathon, and his loss has created a huge hole in our family, and not just our family but everyone who was in his life, and we will never be same."

What happened?

The backstory:

On Sept. 2, an 18-wheeler was hauling an excavator on top of it, which made it too tall to fit underneath the SH29 bridge in Georgetown when it was traveling down I-35.

"It's our understanding that even though they had a permit to go under the bridge, the actual strike height was much higher," said Kimberly Kayatta, an attorney at Tinsman & Sciano representing Jonathon Scott Morgan.

The tractor-trailer struck the bridge and sent large pieces of debris flying through the air. It caused a chain reaction that led to the damage to five other vehicles and injured at least two people, including Jonathon Morgan, who was driving a pickup truck. 

"This is utterly inexcusable," said Attorney Kayatta. "At no point should a company be hauling equipment down a high-speed highway without taking the proper steps to ensure the route is safe, and they can easily clear all overpasses."

Lawsuit filed

The Morgan family is now suing the truck company and the driver involved in the crash. 

The attorneys said they are seeking wrongful death damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from the Morgan family's attorneys, the Georgetown Police Department, and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage 

