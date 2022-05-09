Man open fires on driver in Georgetown road rage incident

A Georgetown man says his 2-year-old grandson was almost shot when a driver opened fire on them during bumper-to-bumper traffic. Police say road rage incidents like this are on the rise.

"Your heart just drops. It's sickening because you realize on the other side of the door, was my grandson. If it had gone all the way through the door, it would have probably killed my grandson," said Sean.

The bullet hole on the side of Sean’s son’s car is a constant reminder of what happened Saturday evening.

"My granddaughter is scared to death of getting back in the car," said Sean.

Sean says his son and two young grandchildren were the victims of a road rage incident while driving northbound on I-35 to Georgetown.

"[My son was] on his way home. He said that it was fairly congested, but he was in the far-left hand lane and a car came up pretty aggressively, and he said was driving literally within inches of his bumper," he said.

Sean says his son is still shaken up from the incident and was not able to share the story himself. That night, Sean says his son was trying to get out of the man's way, but the traffic made it nearly impossible. Georgetown police confirm this happened around 8 p.m.

The driver, who is believed to be in a black Honda Civic, began aggressively following the son into different lanes before eventually pulling up beside the car on the shoulder.

"The guy pulled up next to him, put his window down, stuck his hand out the window with a gun pointed and fired at the car," said Sean.

The bullet hit the rear passenger side door, the same location Sean’s 8-year-old granddaughter and 2-year-old grandson were sitting in car seats.

"Every time I even think about it, you know, it just kind of starts choking me up," he said.

Luckily, the son was able to safely exit the highway away from the driver and no one was hurt. The bullet ended up getting stuck in the door and did not make it through to the kids.

Georgetown police say they are seeing more and more aggressive road rage incidents like this.

"At one point, I did ask him if he flipped the other driver the bird, you know, because unfortunately, I've done that a few times myself, I think we all do, but you don't expect somebody to pull a gun out," said Sean.

Sean hopes by speaking out and sharing his son’s story, the driver who did this will be caught.

"I'm hoping that, maybe, somebody else has called in or got a license plate," he said.

If you have any information on this case, call Georgetown police.