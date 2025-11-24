Georgetown man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

The Brief A Georgetown man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl Prosecutors said the man also assaulted the victim's mother He was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact



A Georgetown man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

He was also sentenced to 70 years in prison for two other charges.

What we know:

On Nov. 19, a jury found 29-year-old Javier Garcia, of Georgetown, guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In 2024, prosecutors were preparing a separate trial against Garcia for assaulting the victim's mother. Then, the victim's mother said her 9-year-old daughter told her she was sexually abused by Garcia.

A full investigation was then launched by Georgetown police.

The investigation revealed the sexual abuse began after Garcia married the single mother in 2022 and moved into their home. Garcia sexually abused the child at their home in secret multiple times.

Garcia had a criminal history. He had served time in prison for enticing a child with intent to commit sexual assault. He was released in January 2022.

He also had prior assault convictions.

Garcia was sentenced to life in prison for the aggravated sexual assault charge and 70 years in prison for each of the two indecency charges.

What they're saying:

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick released a statement after the verdict:

"Good prosecution requires great communication with local law enforcement and victims. I am extremely proud of the initiative and professionalism demonstrated by our special victims unit and these fine prosecutors. Their initiative and hard work led to uncovering a horrific crime being perpetrated in secret. This is an unconscionable crime committed by a predator with a clear history of targeting vulnerable children and families. Thanks to the jury and Judge Mathews as well as the bravery of the victim and diligence of the Georgetown Police Department, Garcia will never be able to hurt another child."