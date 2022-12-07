Lucky Georgetown resident wins $1 million in lottery

article

A Georgetown resident has won $1 million in the scratch ticket game Power 200X.

This is the third of four top prizes in that game, so that means there's one million-dollar winning ticket left.

The Georgetown winner decided to remain anonymous when they claimed their prize.

Their ticket was purchased at the H-E-B on Ronald W. Reagan Blvd. in Georgetown.

Since the Texas Lottery started in 1992, it has generated $35.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $78 billion in prizes.

For more information on the lottery, visit texaslottery.com.