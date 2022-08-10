Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project

The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project.

The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.

Through August 31, the team is inviting artist proposals for the barrels, which will be displayed around City facilities and local businesses throughout downtown Georgetown before and during the South Main Arts Festival.

The barrels will then be up for bid via a silent auction during the Autumn Art Stroll and South Main Arts Festival. Artists will receive 40% of the total profits collected from the auction and a $125 minimum bid will be placed on all barrels.

There is no fee to submit a proposal and all proposals are to be sent through Submittable. The city's Water Conservation Team and Arts and Culture board will then select 10 finalists from those submissions and artists will be notified on final selections by September 16.

For more information, including submission guidelines, click here.