VIDEO: Georgetown firefighters rescue cat, dog in smoke-filled house

Firefighters rescued a cat and dog from a house fire in Georgetown, and it was all caught on camera.

The call came in on July 11 around 11 a.m. at a house in a neighborhood near Westinghouse Road and FM 1460.

"The smoke conditions were really bad," said Capt. Keith Hehmann with Georgetown fire.

The homeowner was able to get out and told them there was a dog and cat inside.

First, they heard meowing.

"We had a good knock down in the garage and the fire controlled pretty quickly. We were able to hear the cat at one point while we were checking for extension on the second floor. We grabbed the cat and took it out, handed it off to a battalion chief," Hehmann said.

Once the cat got out, firefighters found a dog, too.

"Once we had cleared some of the smoke, the dog was silent, and one crew had already actually missed the search of her initially. So we always do a secondary search, and it's a more detailed search," Hehmann said.

Firefighters gave the pets some oxygen, and both are okay. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

If your pets are stuck in a fire, "we just always recommend don't go back into your home looking for pets. Leave that up to us. We've got personal protective equipment on. We've got breathing protection. So let us go in there and find your pets and your loved ones. Just let us know what's there and where they're at," Hehmann said.

The crew are glad everyone is safe.

"That's why we're all doing it...we're very aggressive, and we love doing what we do," Hehmann said. "I have a big space in my heart for dogs. I've got three of them of my own, so being able to get them out and taking care of them is a big deal for us, too."