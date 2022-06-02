Georgetown to celebrate grand opening of Heritage Community Garden June 16

The city of Georgetown's Parks & Recreation Department is set to celebrate the grand opening of its Heritage Community Garden in June.

The garden party celebration will start at 9 a.m. June 16 at 2100 Hutto Road.

The event will feature the unveiling of a new mural by local artists Josh Eller and Emma Gottschalk on the garden’s cistern, as well as booths from local nature-related organizations, says the city. Light refreshments will also be provided.

The renovated community garden features 25 in-ground garden beds, 48 raised beds, and eight ADA-accessible beds, which are open for gardeners to begin planting flowers, vegetables, and fruit.

Garden beds are available by reservation only and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, which may be renewed annually. Plots will be assigned by the Parks & Recreation Department.

Garden plot sizes and prices

20’ x 20’ in-ground = $50 resident/$75 nonresident

7’ x 16’ raised bed = $40 resident/$50 nonresident

7’ x 16’ accessible raised bed = $40 resident/$50 nonresident

Rentals are limited to the following, per address:

Up to two raised beds

One of each (raised and in-ground)

One in-ground

Leases run from March 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. Plots can be reserved throughout the year, but fees will not be prorated. Interested gardeners can call 512-930-3595 to reserve plots.

The garden will be open daily for gardeners from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. The garden area is secured with a chain-link fence.

Other renovations to the community garden include a new restroom facility, concrete sidewalks, a lighted parking lot, and a dumpster with a designated area for green waste that will be recycled offsite, says the city.

The City has also partnered with the Williamson County Beekeepers Association, and hives will be constructed onsite in a separate area.

For more information on the community garden, click here.