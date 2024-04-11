Georgetown to hold household hazardous waste event May 18
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The City of Georgetown is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection in May.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18 at the Georgetown Municipal Complex on Industrial Avenue.
The event will be available for up to 500 eligible Georgetown solid waste customers who have service through Texas Disposal Systems.
Customers must contact Customer Care at 512-930-3640 or customercare@georgetown.org to have their name placed on a list. When emailing Customer Care, customers should include their name, address, and utility account number. Customers must have their name on the list to participate.
Residents must remain in their vehicles during the no-contact collection. Staff will unload items from the back seat or trunk of the vehicle.
All items to be dropped off must be in their original containers. Commercial disposal and trailers are not allowed.
Acceptable items include:
- Batteries (household, hearing aids, cell phone, etc.)
- Automobile batteries
- Pool and spa chemicals
- Used oil/oil filters (up to five gallons per vehicle)
- Transmission fluid
- Light bulbs (including regular, compact, and four-foot fluorescent)
- Grease
- Thermometers
- Over-the-counter, residential lawn and garden chemicals
- Aerosols
- Household cleaners and disinfectants marked caution, warning, or poison
- Art and hobby chemicals
- Paint (up to 10 gallons per vehicle)
- Over the counter one-pound disposal propane bottles
- Gasoline (up to five gallons per vehicle)
- Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers
- Propane and helium tanks
Unacceptable items include:
- Unmarked containers or unknown chemicals
- Construction, commercial, or landscape waste
- Professional, concentrated chemicals that require a professional license to mix
- Medications or pharmaceuticals
- Oxygen tanks
- Electronics
- Tires
- Explosives (including ammunition and fireworks)
- Radioactive materials
- Biological materials
For more information about the City’s solid waste and recycling services, click here.