2 suspects still at large after Georgetown crash, manhunt

Two suspects are still on the loose in Central Texas after a vehicle crash and a manhunt in Georgetown.

The site of the crash happened close to several neighborhoods. Residents said the area is typically pretty quiet.

"Normally, the exciting thing is when we get together and have a good time," said Kevin Ueckert, a nearby resident.

Thursday night might be the exception to that. Law enforcement searched the neighborhood for two suspects.

"First time it’s ever happened, and this is the place I always felt safest," said Cliff Gritis, another nearby resident.

Georgetown police said a crash happened near the intersection of Williams Drive and Serenada Drive.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but police said one was pulling a stolen trailer, and a man and a woman in one of the vehicles fled the scene.

"We heard helicopters," said Gritis. "We took certain precautions to make sure that our home was safe."

"They kept flying around quite a bit, so we thought something is going on," said Ueckert.

Minutes after choppers broke the neighborhood's silence, phones rang.

"We were out, and had we not gotten that message we wouldn’t have known really what was going on," said Shane Holmes, a nearby resident, who said his wife received a text from Georgetown police.

Police asked nearby residents to remain inside as they brought out a K9 to search the area.

"We were certainly a little unnerved that it was happening right here," said Ueckert.

Holmes said he was grateful to be kept in the loop.

"Part of the reason why I love Georgetown anyway is it still has a small town feel, and that was just one of those things like ‘wow, they’ll even do this to let us know what’s going on,’" said Holmes.

Police shared another update a few hours later and cleared residents to leave their homes again, but warned they didn't find the suspects.

"Obviously, those individuals were scared, ran, and they’re going to be apprehended at some point, so trusting in our police department," said Ueckert.

As police still search for these two suspects, they ask residents to call 911 if they see something suspicious.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to police again on Friday to see if they had any updates, but have not heard back.