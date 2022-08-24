Georgetown Rec Center to close Sept 5-11 for maintenance, upgrades

The Georgetown Recreation Center will be closing for a week for preventative maintenance and upgrades to the center.

The center will be closed from Monday, Sept. 5 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Some upgrades include removing and replacing existing strength and cardio equipment in the weight room and the spin bikes in the loft, as well as installing new divider curtains in the basketball gyms. New electronic height adjusters will be added to the basketball goals in Gym 2 as well.

All floors and surfaces will be deep cleaned and the wood floors in the aerobics room and racquetball courts will be refinished, says the city.

In addition to the maintenance and upgrades, there will also be staff training, mission creation, and team building opportunities and administrative tasks and organization, says the city.