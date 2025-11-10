Georgetown police responding to rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police are investigating a roll-over crash involving a semi-truck on I-35.
What we know:
Georgetown police are responding to a crash on southbound I-35 at Williams Drive.
Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a car that had rolled over. I-35 was shutdown, but two lanes reopened shortly before 3 p.m.
The frontage road is now closed.
What you can do:
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Georgetown Police Department.