Georgetown police responding to rollover crash

The Brief Rollover crash in Georgetown on I-35 Crash involves a semi-truck and a car Two lanes reopened on I-35, but the frontage road is now closed



Police are investigating a roll-over crash involving a semi-truck on I-35.

What we know:

Georgetown police are responding to a crash on southbound I-35 at Williams Drive.

Police say the crash involved a semi-truck and a car that had rolled over. I-35 was shutdown, but two lanes reopened shortly before 3 p.m.

The frontage road is now closed.

What you can do:

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.