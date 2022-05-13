3 display sheep stolen from Georgetown assisted living facility

A Georgetown assisted living facility is looking for their sheep and needs your help to find them.

Three sheep were stolen from a display outside Truewood on Merrill Assisted Living on Williams Drive in northwest Georgetown.

Two adult sheep were stolen on May 10 and the following day, a baby sheep went missing too, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Police say seven adult and two baby sheep have been stolen over the past eight years, worth about $8,400. There are also no cameras on the property or neighboring property.

Captain Roland Waits says the case is inactive currently as there are no leads or video or pictures of the crime, but police are hoping someone will come forward with information.

