Georgetown water customers may see service interruptions during new meter installation

Georgetown Water customers may experience a brief interruption of service while the utility installs a new water metering system.

The City of Georgetown says a new project has started to upgrade water metering systems in the city, including access to live usage data and the installation of 23,500 smart meters across the water utility by September 2025.

The City of Georgetown says a brief interruption of water service could occur during the installation of the new meters.

Customers can expect to see Georgetown Water personnel and subcontractors conducting meter work in their areas.

Customers will receive door hangers notifying them when their meter has been upgraded.

Beginning later this year, customers will have access to live usage data through the Consumption Portal in the utility billing portal, allowing customers to track their water usage in real time.

"We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our customers," Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon said. "This upgrade not only enhances our efficiency but improves our ability to serve water customers."

Updates will be shared on the project website.