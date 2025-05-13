Georgetown joins Williamson County animal shelter partnership

The Brief Georgetown has joined the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter partnership Commissioners Court, city council recently approved an updated Interlocal Agreement Georgetown voters approved a bond election to join the partnership in Nov. 2023



The city of Georgetown has formally joined the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter partnership.

The Commissioners Court recently approved an updated Interlocal Agreement with the city to formalize its participation after the city council approved the agreement last month.

WCRAS partnership

Timeline:

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter was established in 2007 as a collaborative effort between the county and several partner cities, including Cedar Park, Hutto, Leander and Round Rock.

WCRAS serves as the primary resource facility for lost, unhorsed and rehomed pets in the region.

In November 2023, the city of Georgetown proposed joining the partnership through a bond election. Proposition C, which allocated $15 million for this, passed with 67.14% of the vote.

The proposition itself allowed the city the option to either join the partnership or just expand its existing facility. However, city officials preferred to join the partnership and entered discussions with the county to formalize everything.

What's next:

The agreement outlines the terms of Georgetown's participation, including financial commitments and operational responsibilities. The city's involvement is expected to enhance shelter capacity and streamline services.

The agreement ensures that Georgetown residents will benefit from expanded shelter services, including lost pet support, adoption programs and community resources, says the county. The partnership also allows for shared resources and expertise.

The transition of services is expected to occur in mid-July.

What they're saying:

"Since 2007, the partnership between Williamson County, Leander, Cedar Park, Round Rock and Hutto has been incredibly successful. We are looking forward to expanding the partnership with the City of Georgetown, which shares our desire to provide excellent care for our animals," said Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey. "Welcoming the City of Georgetown to the Regional Animal Shelter will expand the resources available, allowing us to keep WCRAS a 'No-Kill Shelter'."

"We are happy to see this merger moving forward," Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "Joining the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is a big win for our community. This partnership means better care for our animals and more resources to help them find loving homes. And with the regional shelter right here in Georgetown, it just makes good sense for our people—and our pets."