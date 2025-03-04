Georgetown woman scammed out of $2K for dog that never showed up

The Brief If you're looking to add a dog to your family, beware of online scammers A Georgetown woman is out thousands of dollars for a dog that never showed up Experts gave out tips to avoid being scammed



If you're looking to add a new four-legged member to your family, beware of online scammers.

A Central Texas woman found herself out thousands of dollars for a dog that never showed up.

The backstory:

Velma Mitchell of Georgetown fell in love with Shih Tzus after getting one for her daughter, so she decided she wanted one of her own. She went on Facebook, where she found a group specializing in that very breed.

"Within minutes of signing up for the group, I got a DM from somebody saying they had some for sale at a reasonable price," said Mitchell.

They talked on the phone. The seller said the dog would be $500. Mitchell sent the money through PayPal, then set up a date for it to be delivered from Louisiana.

That's when the extra charges began, first for vet bills to make sure the dog was healthy enough to transport.

"Okay, well, that sounded legitimate," said Mitchell. "So I paid for that."

On the delivery day, the seller sent her a link so she could track the vehicle. That did appear to show its progress. But as Mitchell drove to meet the van, there were more charges.

First, $200 for a crate, then several hundred more dollars, supposedly to transport the dog over state lines.

"I paid it, and I was kind of reluctant about it," said Mitchell.

Mitchell said there were some aspects that made the situation seem legitimate.

"The being able to track where they were at. Him sending me a copy of his driver's license," said Mitchell. "Some of this stuff sounded legitimate, but then it got to sounding really far-fetched and out there."

The added fees kept coming, with Mitchell spending a total of $2,000. She ultimately realized it was a scam when she asked for a picture of the dog in the van, and the seller just sent an old photo she'd already seen.

"I said 'you're a scam artist' and they said 'No, don't say that'," said Mitchell. "I was very hurt. Very mad at myself. I can't believe I fell for this."

Dig deeper:

Heather Massey of the Better Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas says this case highlights several red flags.

"It's the location. So first off, they're quite a ways away," said Massey. "And there's always an additional fee or charge or a threat in order to deliver the dog."

As for that so-called vehicle tracker?

"Well, those are easy to replicate and even go online to maneuver them so they look legitimate," said Massey.

Scammers often use stock photos of pets, and there's an easy way to spot them.

"You want to do a reverse image search," said Massey. "Click 'search' and you will be surprised what will come up a lot of the time with these photographs."

Before you spend any money on an animal, you should always get the deal in writing.

"You're going to have a contract. You're going to have all the licensing, all the fees, all the paperwork, and you should have a final total that will not change," said Massey.

It's also important to do your research, and verify the seller's credentials. If you're dealing with a seller online, insist on video calls, and use protected payment methods.

Local perspective:

As for Mitchell, she's hoping others learn from her experience.

"I'm disgusted at anybody that does something like that because they're taking advantage of people, and they're outright robbing them," said Mitchell.

And for her, a happy ending. She found a new dog, Callie, at the local shelter for free.