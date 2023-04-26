Gov. Abbott activates emergency response resources ahead of severe weather

Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather beginning Wednesday, April 26.

Gov. Abbott also directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) to support local officials needing assistance.

"We are ready to respond and provide all support needed to Texans in North, Central and East Texas as they prepare for severe storms expected to impact their communities today and tomorrow morning," Gov. Abbott said. "Texans are urged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency response personnel to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property safe from these storms."

The following state emergency response resources have been activated to support response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams, swiftwater boat squads

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages including ambulance buses and emergency medical service personnel.

The following state agencies have been requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Education Agency.

Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, monitor local forecasts and heed the warnings of local and state officials.

Visit texasready.gov for more severe weather safety information.