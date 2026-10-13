Gov. Abbott activates Texas emergency resources as remnants of Hurricane Simon pose flood threat
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as heavy rain and potential flash flooding threaten West Texas and other portions of the state.
Remnants of Hurricane Simon expected to bring thunderstorms to Texas
What we know:
The National Weather Service expects a weather system caused by the remnants of Hurricane Simon to bring thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and excessive rainfall to parts of the Texas Panhandle beginning Tuesday.
These storms will likely continue into midweek before expanding further south and east to the South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Texoma, Big Bend and Texas Border regions, according to the governor’s office.
What resources will be available
The primary threat remains flash flooding. The following state emergency response resources are being made available to local communities:
- Texas A&M swiftwater rescue boat squads, urban search and rescue teams, and high profile vehicles to assist with flood rescues
- The State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional TDEM personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues
- Texas Department of Safety troopers, helicopters, and its Tactical Marine Unit
- Emergency medical teams, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles
- Texas Department of Transportation personnel monitoring roadway and transportation conditions
State agencies will also be monitoring power outages, the natural gas supply, agricultural and livestock needs, and water and wastewater systems.
What they're saying:
"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding across West Texas," Abbott said in a news release. "Texas will continue to support our communities as these weather threats develop."
How to stay safe
What you can do:
The governor urged Texans to pay close attention to local forecasts, follow guidance from local officials and avoid flooded roads.
Residents are also encouraged to review family emergency plans and prepare an emergency supply kit.
Drivers can check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org. Further severe weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a press release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office.