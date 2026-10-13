Gov. Abbott activates Texas emergency resources as remnants of Hurricane Simon pose flood threat

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The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources as the remnants of Hurricane Simon threaten West Texas with heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and flash flooding. High winds, large hail, and excessive rainfall will start in the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday before expanding to the South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Texoma, Big Bend and Texas Border regions through midweek. Emergency teams, swiftwater rescue squads, helicopters, and road monitoring personnel are deployed to assist local communities; residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and prepare emergency kits.



Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources as heavy rain and potential flash flooding threaten West Texas and other portions of the state.

Remnants of Hurricane Simon expected to bring thunderstorms to Texas

What we know:

The National Weather Service expects a weather system caused by the remnants of Hurricane Simon to bring thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and excessive rainfall to parts of the Texas Panhandle beginning Tuesday.

These storms will likely continue into midweek before expanding further south and east to the South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Texoma, Big Bend and Texas Border regions, according to the governor’s office.

What resources will be available

The primary threat remains flash flooding. The following state emergency response resources are being made available to local communities:

Texas A&M swiftwater rescue boat squads, urban search and rescue teams, and high profile vehicles to assist with flood rescues

The State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional TDEM personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

Texas Department of Safety troopers, helicopters, and its Tactical Marine Unit

Emergency medical teams, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Transportation personnel monitoring roadway and transportation conditions

State agencies will also be monitoring power outages, the natural gas supply, agricultural and livestock needs, and water and wastewater systems.

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding across West Texas," Abbott said in a news release. "Texas will continue to support our communities as these weather threats develop."

How to stay safe

What you can do:

The governor urged Texans to pay close attention to local forecasts, follow guidance from local officials and avoid flooded roads.

Residents are also encouraged to review family emergency plans and prepare an emergency supply kit.

Drivers can check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org. Further severe weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov.