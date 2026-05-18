Texas braces for severe storms, wildfires as emergency resources activated

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The Brief Texas Governor Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources ahead of a severe weather system expected to bring hazardous conditions across the state this week. The storm system threatens to produce large hail, wind gusts over 75 mph, possible tornadoes, and severe flash flooding through mid-week. State emergency personnel are simultaneously deployed to manage critical wildfire conditions and ongoing response efforts in West and Northwest Texas.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate state emergency response resources ahead of a severe weather system expected to bring severe weather across the state this week.

Texas severe weather outlook

What we know:

Texas is prepared to assist communities affected by the storms and also urges residents to follow guidance from state and local officials, according to Gov. Abbott.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front moving across Texas later Monday is expected to create hazardous conditions in the Lone Star State.

The governor stated that forecasters warned of hail larger than two inches in diameter, wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, possible tornadoes and widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches, with isolated areas potentially receiving four to seven inches or more.

The weather system could also trigger flash flooding through the middle and latter part of the week.

Texas wildfire danger, emergency resource mobilization

What they're saying:

At the same time, extremely critical fire weather conditions continue in the Texas panhandle and state officials are monitoring elevated wildfire danger. State emergency personnel remain engaged in ongoing wildfire response efforts in West and Northwest Texas.

Abbott said state agencies and emergency management personnel were being mobilized to support local communities responding to both severe weather and wildfires.

Resources deployed across Texas

Dig deeper:

Resources deployed or placed on standby include:

Texas A&M Task Force 1 & 2 swiftwater rescue and urban search-and-rescue teams

Texas Department of Transportation personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Highway Patrol troopers and rescue helicopters

Texas Parks and Wildlife rescue boat teams

Texas National Guard Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters equipped for firefighting operations

The Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 350 firefighters and support personnel, along with over 115 pieces of heavy equipment and more than 20 firefighting aircraft, remain available for wildfire response.

How Texans can prepare

FILE-In this photo illustration, a phone displays an emergency alert message that reads "Presidential Alert. THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed" on October 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo Illustration Expand

What you can do:

State officials urged Texans to review emergency plans, prepare supply kits and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Residents in areas facing increased wildfire danger were also advised to avoid activities that could ignite sparks.

Officials encouraged Texans to monitor local forecasts and road conditions as the storm system moves through the state.