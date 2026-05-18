2026 Primary Runoff Election: Early voting underway

The Brief Early voting is underway for the 2026 Primary Runoff Election Sen. John Cornyn and Ken Paxton both speak about the race



Early voting got underway for the midterm primary runoffs.

There are several state and congressional races to be settled and the biggest is the GOP battle for the U.S. Senate nomination.

U.S. Senate race

What they're saying:

Senator John Cornyn and his wife voted at a South Austin polling place. After voting, he threw more political jabs at his challenger, Ken Paxton.

"Ken Paxton is going to be lost in Washington, D.C. It's going to take him a couple of years to figure out where all the restrooms are in the nation's capital. You think he's going to be an effective advocate for 32 million Texas? I just don't believe it," said Sen. Cornyn.

Ken Paxton held a "Get Out the Vote" rally at a Dallas bar. He threw several of his own political punches.

"I've accomplished more in any two-week period, John can pick it, than he's accomplished in 42 years. Thank you," said Paxton.

A new poll by Texas Southern University shows that Cornyn and Paxton are essentially tied with Democratic nominee James Talarico. Cornyn downplayed the survey.

"Talarico is totally out of step with where I think Texans are, but it's going to take a person with some credibility to be able to make the case. Because Talarico is, like I said, he's in the image of Bernie Sanders," said Cornyn.

Paxton continued to reject the fact that he would be a down-ballot liability.

"What happened to John Cornyn, who changed his position a year ago? Does anybody know? I got in the race, and now, all of a sudden, John Cornyn has spent $100 million talking about how much he loves Donald Trump," said Cornyn.

James Talarico, who got a recent unofficial endorsement from Former President Barak Obama, issued a statement on the first day of runoff early voting:

"It doesn’t matter who wins this runoff. We already know who we’re running against: the billionaire mega-donors and their corrupt political system.

John Cornyn and Ken Paxton embody the corruption in our politics that prioritizes billionaires and drives up costs for working people.

That’s why we’re building a movement to take back Texas this November."

Governor Greg Abbott, who voted at a Central Austin polling place, declined to make a late endorsement in the Senate race. He also passed on making one for the GOP runoff for attorney general.

"My vote is a secret ballot. It's going to remain that way," said Governor Abbott.

Other runoff elections

Dig deeper:

Democrats have their own set of big runoff battles. The nomination for Lt. Governor is between Austin Rep. Vikki Goodwin and Houston labor organizer Marcos Velez.

Joe Jaworski and Nathan Johnson are in a nasty fight for the attorney general runoff. Democrats are banking on voter discontent to carry them into the summer campaign season.

Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominee for governor, sent the following statement:

"No matter who wins the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday, they will be saddled with the affordability crisis that the Greg Abbott Corruption Tax has forced on every Texas family. "In every election this year, Texans have turned out in record numbers to reject Abbott's agenda, because he and his donors have nothing to offer but higher prices, shuttered neighborhood schools, and a government that works for the billionaire class instead of working people," said Hinojosa.

Governor Abbott responded by saying Republicans will be ready for the fall showdown.

"What has not yet taken place in this election cycle is showing the contrast between the Republican candidate and the Democrat candidate. And I got to tell you, when we get down to those brass tacks, it's going to very easy for one to point out to the voters the contrast, but also for Republicans to unite," said Governor Abbott.

What's next:

There are almost 19 million registered voters in Texas and less than five million people voted back in March. The ballot box no shows from March could be the ballot box wildcards for this May runoff.

Election rules state those who vote in the March Primary have to vote in the same party runoff. But those who did not vote in March are uncommitted voters and can now vote in either of the party primaries.