Gov. Abbott announces additional funding for Operation Lone Star

Last Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would be redirecting another $500 million from Texas agencies to fund Operation Lone Star through the end of the year.

About $210 million will be taken from the budget of the state's Health and Human Services Commission and another $160 million will be taken from the budget of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a press release, Gov. Abbott justified the redirection of funds saying, "Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border."

Glenn Smith, senior strategist for Progress Texas, and James Dickey, CEO of J.D. Key Communications, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.