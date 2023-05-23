Gov. Abbott calls for flags at half-staff, moment of silence on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, May 24.

He also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. (CT), in memory of the victims, survivors, families, loved ones, and entire Uvalde community on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday, May 24.

RELATED: Uvalde marks one year since deadly Robb Elementary mass shooting

"One year ago, the Uvalde community and the entire state of Texas were devastated to our core by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School," said Abbott. "Our hearts remain with the families and members of the community, with whom Cecilia and I met in the weeks and months after as they grieved and began their journeys of healing.

"As we lower Texas flags today in remembrance, I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in a moment of silence in honor of those who lost their lives, the families who lost a loved one, the survivors who are forever changed, and the entire Uvalde community as they continue to heal. May we also remember that Texans, uniting in our darkest days, will rise above to forge a brighter path forward."

On May 24, 2022, 19 students and two teachers died, making the Uvalde mass shooting the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since Sandy Hook almost a decade before and the deadliest in Texas history. 16 people were also injured in the shooting.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman, was later killed in a shootout with law enforcement at the scene.