Gov. Abbott announces over $54M in career, technical education grants across Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, totaling over $54 million, have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.

These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature and approved by the Governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open enrollment charter schools.

For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.

JET grant recipients for local public junior colleges, technical institutes, and state colleges include:

Austin Community College - $331,722 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 300 students, providing training in the occupation of Welders, Cutters, Solderers, and Brazers.

JET grant recipients for local Texas ISDs, open enrollment charter schools include:

Bastrop ISD - $260,443 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 231 students, providing training in the occupation of Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics.

Bastrop ISD - $146,722 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 500 students, providing training in the occupation of Carpenters.

Bastrop ISD - $205,316 - The grant will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 600 students, providing training in the occupation of Nursing Assistants

For a full list of the schools receiving grant money, click here.