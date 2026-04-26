Gov. Abbott honors 25 fallen officers at Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The roar of bagpipes could be heard Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of police officers made their way from Congress Avenue to the Texas Capitol building.
The procession was a part of the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, recognizing those who have given their lives in the line of duty.
25 fallen officers honored with new names added
What we know:
In total, 25 new names were engraved onto the memorial monument, honoring peace officers who had died in 2025 as well as those who died in the line of duty in previous years.
The families of those fallen officers were gifted the Texas Medal of honor and greeted by Governor Greg Abbott, who made it clear that the medal and inscription on the memorial was only a small step in remembering their loved ones for their sacrifice.
Gov. Greg Abbott honors fallen officers
What they're saying:
"We know that there are no words that can fully repay what these officers and their families have given to us. No ceremony, no monument, no speech can fill the void with someone that you love. But we can give you this, our unwavering gratitude, and our solemn promise that we will never stop honoring their legacy in Texas," said Abbott.
Senior Officer Eric Lindsey among those remembered
Dig deeper:
Among those honored was Senior Officer Eric Lindsey, a 20-year veteran of the Austin Police Department. According to APD, Lindsey died in December 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
Full list of Texas officers honored
The full list of officers honored at the ceremony is below:
- Deputy Micheal V. Floyd: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 4
- Detention Officer Robert Perez: Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy John L. Badeaux, Sr.: Orange County Sheriff's Office
- Deputy Shaun Christopher Waters: Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Arthur St. John: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 1
- Parole Officer Huey Pearce Prymus, III: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Correctional Officer Codie Whitley-Turner: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Senior Officer Eric Lindsey: Austin Police Department
- Corporal Mike E. Sanchez, Jr.: Amarillo Police Department
- Officer Ramiro Perez, III: Shallowater Police Department
- Correctional Officer Kay W. Zeger, Jr.: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Officer Bryan Daniel Holley: Hudson ISD Police Department
- Deputy Bryan "Brad" Sweetman: Harris County Sheriff’s Office
- Assistant Chief Kevin L. Palmer: North Richland Hills Police Department
- Border Patrol Agent Jesus Anaya: U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection
- Cadet Michelle Strube: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Corporal Maher Khalil Husseini: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 4
- Officer Gabriel A. Bixby: Dallas Police Department
- Sergeant Mark Allen Butler: Navasota Police Department
- Deputy Melissa L. Pollard: Wood County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Jessie R. Perez: Dawson County Sheriff's Office
- Sergeant Jonathan D. "J.D." White: Angleton Police Department
- Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick, Jr.: Texas Department of Public Safety
- Senior Officer Alex D’Wayne Roberts: Houston Police Department
Five historical peace officers were also honored at the ceremony, with some of their service dating back to the late 1800s.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by FOX 7's Marco Bitonel.