Gov. Abbott honors 25 fallen officers at Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony in Austin

The Brief Hundreds of officers marched to the Texas Capitol for the Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony. 25 officers were newly added to the memorial, honoring those who died in the line of duty. Families received medals as Gov. Greg Abbott pledged to honor the fallen; five historical officers were also recognized.



The roar of bagpipes could be heard Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of police officers made their way from Congress Avenue to the Texas Capitol building.

The procession was a part of the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, recognizing those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

25 fallen officers honored with new names added

What we know:

In total, 25 new names were engraved onto the memorial monument, honoring peace officers who had died in 2025 as well as those who died in the line of duty in previous years.

The families of those fallen officers were gifted the Texas Medal of honor and greeted by Governor Greg Abbott, who made it clear that the medal and inscription on the memorial was only a small step in remembering their loved ones for their sacrifice.

Gov. Greg Abbott honors fallen officers

What they're saying:

"We know that there are no words that can fully repay what these officers and their families have given to us. No ceremony, no monument, no speech can fill the void with someone that you love. But we can give you this, our unwavering gratitude, and our solemn promise that we will never stop honoring their legacy in Texas," said Abbott.

Senior Officer Eric Lindsey among those remembered

Dig deeper:

Among those honored was Senior Officer Eric Lindsey, a 20-year veteran of the Austin Police Department. According to APD, Lindsey died in December 2021 from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Full list of Texas officers honored

The full list of officers honored at the ceremony is below:

Deputy Micheal V. Floyd: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 4

Detention Officer Robert Perez: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy John L. Badeaux, Sr.: Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputy Shaun Christopher Waters: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Arthur St. John: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 1

Parole Officer Huey Pearce Prymus, III: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Correctional Officer Codie Whitley-Turner: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Senior Officer Eric Lindsey: Austin Police Department

Corporal Mike E. Sanchez, Jr.: Amarillo Police Department

Officer Ramiro Perez, III: Shallowater Police Department

Correctional Officer Kay W. Zeger, Jr.: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Officer Bryan Daniel Holley: Hudson ISD Police Department

Deputy Bryan "Brad" Sweetman: Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Assistant Chief Kevin L. Palmer: North Richland Hills Police Department

Border Patrol Agent Jesus Anaya: U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection

Cadet Michelle Strube: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Corporal Maher Khalil Husseini: Harris County Constable’s Office – Precinct 4

Officer Gabriel A. Bixby: Dallas Police Department

Sergeant Mark Allen Butler: Navasota Police Department

Deputy Melissa L. Pollard: Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jessie R. Perez: Dawson County Sheriff's Office

Sergeant Jonathan D. "J.D." White: Angleton Police Department

Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick, Jr.: Texas Department of Public Safety

Senior Officer Alex D’Wayne Roberts: Houston Police Department

Five historical peace officers were also honored at the ceremony, with some of their service dating back to the late 1800s.