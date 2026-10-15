Gov. Abbott requests federal disaster tax relief for Texas flood victims after July

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott requested federal disaster tax relief from the U.S. Treasury Department for Texans affected by severe storms and flooding in July. If granted, federal tax filing and payment deadlines, along with related late fees and penalties, would be suspended across 62 Texas counties. The Treasury Department has not yet announced whether it will approve the requested tax relief.



Gov. Greg Abbott asked the U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday, Oct. 15 to provide federal disaster tax relief to individuals and businesses affected by the severe storms and flooding in Texas on July 14.

Abbott's letter to U.S. Treasury

What we know:

Abbott sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent requesting the temporary suspension of federal tax filing and payment deadlines, as well as waiver of related penalties, interest and late fees.

He issued a state disaster proclamation on July 14 covering many of these counties after heavy rainfall and flash flooding caused widespread property damage, injuries and loss of life. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a major disaster declaration on Sept. 1 for 23 counties.

Abbott’s letter also asks the Treasury secretary to extend the tax relief to the additional counties covered by the state disaster proclamation but was not included in the federal declaration.

The requested relief would apply to taxpayers in all 62 counties.

What they're saying:

"Texans who took damage from the July storms and floods need this relief," Abbott said. "I urge Secretary Bessent to suspend the tax deadlines and waive all late fees and penalties so families and businesses can rebuild."

What's next:

The Treasury Department has not announced whether it will approve the request.