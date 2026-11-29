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The Brief Federal aviation officials issued a ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday afternoon due to high winds and inclement weather. The order took effect at 11:53 a.m. CST for Austin-bound flights departing within Central and South Texas airspace, causing delays of up to 51 minutes. The restriction is scheduled to last until at least 1 p.m. CST, with officials noting a medium probability it could be extended.



Federal aviation officials issued a ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday afternoon due to high winds and inclement weather, causing dozens of flight delays across the region.

Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

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According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the ground stop took effect at 11:53 a.m. CST and was scheduled to remain in place until at least 1 p.m. CST, with a medium probability of extension.

The restriction applies to flights departing from within the Houston Air Route Traffic Control Center’s airspace — which covers much of Central and South Texas — bound for Austin. FAA officials noted that controllers expect to begin releasing those regional flights as spacing allows.

The advisory reported 113 total minutes of flight delays associated with the ground stop, with an average delay of 28 minutes and a maximum delay of 51 minutes.