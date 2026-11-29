FAA issues ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to high winds
AUSTIN - Federal aviation officials issued a ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday afternoon due to high winds and inclement weather, causing dozens of flight delays across the region.
Ground stop at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
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According to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, the ground stop took effect at 11:53 a.m. CST and was scheduled to remain in place until at least 1 p.m. CST, with a medium probability of extension.
The restriction applies to flights departing from within the Houston Air Route Traffic Control Center’s airspace — which covers much of Central and South Texas — bound for Austin. FAA officials noted that controllers expect to begin releasing those regional flights as spacing allows.
The advisory reported 113 total minutes of flight delays associated with the ground stop, with an average delay of 28 minutes and a maximum delay of 51 minutes.
The Source: Information in this article is from the FAA.