Gov. Greg Abbott to make "statewide announcement" on Tuesday

Gov. Greg Abbott says he will make a "statewide announcement" Tuesday in Lubbock. He is visiting with small business owners there.

Last week, Abbott said he is looking at lifting statewide orders related to the pandemic. That could include the mask mandate and limits on business capacity.

In North Texas, the COVID hospitalization rate has stayed below 15% for well over seven days.

That is the threshold the governor set for allowing businesses to once again expand their capacity.