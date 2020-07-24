Gov. Abbott urges Texans stay alert to weather as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches

Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans to monitor the weather and flood threats throughout the weekend as Tropical Storm Hanna moves towards the coast.

Numerous resources are on standby across the state in anticipation of severe weather as a result of Hanna.

While there's not expected to be too much of an impact in Austin, the storm is expected to impact the lower third of Texas throughout the weekend.

Chief Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management says he expects the Corpus Christi area to bear the brunt of any severe weather. He's worried about the potential for a lot of rain over the next three to seven days which could result in coastal and inland flooding.

Kidd says that now that we're in hurricane season we should all have a plan in place for severe weather.

If communities along the coast need to evacuate, people would likely head to either Austin or San Antonio.

Gov. Abbott asks people to check of FEMA's Flood Map Service and sign up for their community's warning system. You can get more information here.

Texans are urged to take these necessary precautions concerning weather conditions:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. Click here for more information on how to build a kit.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection.

Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.