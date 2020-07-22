Gov. Abbott urges Texans to monitor upcoming weather as chances of storm forming in the Gulf increase

article

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Abbott urged Texans to monitor weather and flood threats throughout the upcoming weekend as a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico strengthens.

According to the latest NOAA data, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has been given an 80% chance to become a tropical depression, storm or hurricane within the next 48 hours.

The governor's office reports that the disturbance may lead to dangerous flash flooding, especially in the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country.

"I urge Texans across the state to monitor the weather in their area and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall," said Governor Abbott. "As this tropical disturbance approaches Texas, we are taking several precautionary steps to prepare resources for our communities, and we will continue to monitor and proactively respond to any developments."

Gov. Abbott also said that the state is preparing resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rains.

Texans are urged to take these necessary precautions concerning weather conditions:

here. Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Click here for more information on how to build a kit. Build an emergency supply kit.for more information on how to build a kit.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection.

Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

The Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the State Operations Center (SOC) will continue to monitor weather conditions and coordinate with the National Weather Service and their West Gulf River Forecast Center over the weekend. TDEM will also continue to coordinate with the Texas Emergency Management Council and is prepared to provide state resources and assistance to local leaders as requested.

This weather disturbance should not be confused with Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which is located further out in the Atlantic.

