Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Anti-Asian Hate Rally in Sugar Land

Governor Greg Abbott spent some time in Sugar Land Saturday to attend a rally to speak out against Asian hate.

The event was hosted by the Republicans of Fort Bend County entitled "Together - We are United" following multiple incidents of violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

"How proud I am of the Fort Bend County Republican Party for being a leader and taking a stand against hate, against racism, and against the violence of the Asian Americans whether in the lone star state or any state showing that it will not be tolerated," Abbott said.

The governor also said he was taking a break from a busy legislative season to be at Saturday's rally to show support.