Governor Abbott signals second shutdown possible if masks aren't worn

Texas Governor Greg Abbott restated his opposition to shutting down the state again despite the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 but he left open the option.

Governor Abbott made the warning about the possible need for drastic steps during a ceremony held with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

The governor says he believes the best way to contain the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Texas is for people to wear masks while in public places.

"That is exactly why I go on TV every single day and exactly why I'm emphasizing this point with you and that is a lockdown is the last thing that we need in the state of Texas if everyone will adopt the best practice of wearing a facemask," Abbott said.

The governor's comments were made after he signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agreement is an effort to promote forest conservation programs in the Lone Star State.

