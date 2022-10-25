Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.

The car was described as a dark-colored SUV.

On Oct. 21, police said Gracie was spotted at the H-E-B at 9414 North Lamar Boulevard. She was also possibly spotted at the Budget Inn on I-35 in Austin that same day, but that sighting has not been confirmed.

Gracie Robinson spotted at an H-E-B in North Austin on Oct. 21.

Gracie's family believes she could be in danger.

If anyone has any information, call the Lakeway Police Department at (512) 261-2800, or you can file an anonymous tip online here: https://www.p3tips.com/751.