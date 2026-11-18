The Brief Waterloo Records is holding a listening party tonight (Nov. 18) for the soundtrack for "Grand Theft Auto VI" Game and album officially release on Nov. 19 Attendees will be able to listen to the album, win exclusive giveaways and preorder the indie exclusive marble pink & blue vinyl



In anticipation of the release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" this Thursday, Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games are holding global listening parties for the game's official soundtrack album, including one here in Austin!

Local perspective:

Waterloo Records is hosting a listening party tonight (Wednesday, Nov. 18) at 7 p.m. to give fans the chance to experience GTA VI: The Album before its official release.

Attendees will be able to listen to the album, win exclusive giveaways and preorder the indie exclusive marble pink & blue vinyl.

The album is set to officially release on Nov. 19 alongside the game.

According to the store's website, the album features 34 original tracks, "that capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI’s world of Vice City and Leonida, with a genre-defying roster of the most exciting and preeminent artists in the world."

Artists that contributed to the album include Yung Lean, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Cardi B, Tove Lo, Keith Richards, SZA, Tame Impala, Pink Pantheress, Future and Metro Boomin.

Fans can presave the album on digital platforms or pre-order a vinyl or CD copy.