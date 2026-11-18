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The Brief Former boxing champion Jorge Linares is in ICE custody after his arrest Sunday at the El Paso airport. ICE says Linares overstayed his permission to be in the U.S. His attorneys say he is here legally. Linares is being held at the El Paso Processing Center pending removal proceedings, according to ICE.



Former world boxing champion Jorge Luis Linares Palencia was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in El Paso, Texas.

The Venezuelan athlete posted about the detention Sunday in a post on X.

What they're saying:

"ICE has me at the Texas border crossing. This is crazy," Linares wrote in Spanish.

He has not posted on social media since then.

A search of ICE's detainee locator shows Linares is being held at the El Paso Processing Center as of Wednesday morning.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed the detention, saying agents arrested Linares at the El Paso International Airport Sunday.

"On October 26, 2023, he entered the country with permission to stay for a temporary period, but in defiance of our nation's laws, he overstayed his welcome," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement. "He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

Attorneys for Linares claim he is in the country legally

Linares is being represented by immigration law firm Wilner and O'Reilly. They said the boxer is in the country legally and cooperating with immigration authorities.

The other side:

"We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time," his attorneys said. "We are confident in Mr. Linares' position and ask his fans, the press and the public for patience in the meantime."

The law firm of Wilner and O'Reilly are representing retired professional boxer Jorge Linares who was detained by immigration officials in El Paso on Sunday.

Who is Jorge Linares?

Dig deeper:

Linares is a former boxing champion in three weight classes, having held the World Boxing Council featherweight title, the World Boxing Association super featherweight title and the WBA, WBC and Ring magazine lightweight titles.

The 41-year-old, nicknamed "El Niño de Oro" or "The Golden Boy," amassed a career record of 47 wins and 9 defeats with 29 knockouts. He last fought in 2023, losing to Jack Catterall in Liverpool.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza expressed his support for Linares on social media.

"Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family," Mendoza said. "As WBA President, I will always support our champions, in and out of the ring. Stay strong, Jorge."