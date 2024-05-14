$4.5M in grants available through Austin Live Music Fund

The City of Austin announced $4.5 million in grants will be available through the 2024 Austin Live Music Fund.

According to the city, the program offers grants of $15,000 or $30,000 to professional musicians, bands, and independent promoters, as well as $30,000 or $60,000 grants for live music venues, to support eligible music activities.

"Grant awards may cover eligible expenses for activities aimed at attracting visiting and potential tourists, as well as convention delegates to Austin. These activities include live and online music events, studio and video production, merchandise sales, music broadcasting, and more," the city said.

The application for the Austin Live Music Fund will open Tuesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and will close on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

An eligible "professional musician" and "independent promoter" applicants have to live in the Austin-Round Rock area, which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

An eligible "live music venue" applicant must be located in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).

For detailed eligibility requirements, application assistance, and application details, click here.