Abbott, Phelan meet in public for first time since bitter GOP primary

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and Gov. Greg Abbott shared a brief handshake Tuesday afternoon at their first in-public meeting since the GOP primary.

Abbott is at odds with Phelan and other Texas House Republicans for not pushing through his school voucher plan during the recent legislative sessions.

On Tuesday, while making an announcement regarding technology, Abbott did not talk about the political rift within the GOP.

"To be succinct, today is an historic day. It is historic, as we announce the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee," said Abbott.

Tuesday's announcement at the University of Texas at Dallas was a political team-up to boost production of computer chips in Texas.

"I was told there's a chip party, and the governor was supposed to bring queso," joked Speaker Phelan.

This serving of chips included a little political crow from the House Speaker who survived a media blitz to unseat him in the primary.

"And we're not satisfied with being number two. And that's why we had the CHIPS Act. And that's why we have this consortium," said Phelan.

READ MORE

During the event, Phelan promoted the passage of the Texas CHIPS Act as a legislative victory, in a tone that also sounded like a campaign speech.

"Whoever controls the chips controls the future of this world. And Texas needs to control the future of this world when it comes to this technology. This is about national security. It truly is," said Phelan.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has made it a priority to unseat Phelan in the district primary, was not at the event. Patrick has justified his endorsement against the Speaker, citing the impeachment vote of Attorney General Ken Paxton for pushing a different tax cut plan in the House and for not accepting the Senate's school voucher bill.

Abbott offered an excuse for Patrick’s Dallas no-show.

"I have a note passed on by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who wanted to be here and strongly supports the initiative, but, had another obligation and could not be here with us today," said Abbott.

After the event, Speaker Phelan met with reporters and was critical of Patrick's support of his challenger, noting the Big 3 (Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker) typically stay out of each other's race.

Phelan is facing a runoff election against David Covey on May 28, which will determine if he continues to be House Speaker. Abbott has not made an endorsement in Phelan’s district race.