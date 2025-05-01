Gov. Abbott to sign school choice bill into law on Saturday

The Brief Gov. Abbott will sign school choice into law on Saturday. The bill creates a $1 billion program to use public funds to pay for private schooling. The signing will take place at the Governor's Mansion.



Gov. Greg Abbott will sign school choice legislation on Saturday setting aside $1 billion of taxpayer dollars for parents to pay for private schools.

The signing will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dustin Burrows and the bill's author, Sen. Brandon Creighton.

Texas school choice

The backstory:

The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 2 by a party-line 19-12 vote on April 24, despite a last-ditch effort to derail, or at least delay, the bill's final passage.

The House approved the bill 86-63 a week prior.

Dig deeper:

Senate Bill 2 would create a program to establish education savings accounts that allow parents to use public funds to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.

In its first year, the program would be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students, but it could grow to nearly $4.5 billion per year by 2030. The money can be used for private school tuition, as well as costs for home-schooling and virtual learning programs. Families could get up to $10,000 each year per student under the program, and a student with disabilities would be eligible for as much as $30,000 per year.

More than 30 states have some form of school choice bill, but Texas' will be the largest.

Proponents say the legislation gives parents options about where to send their children. They argue the competition would force public schools to improve.

Opponents say the education savings accounts will take money away from public schools and will not help low-income students. Some have called it "welfare for the wealthy," saying the money will be used by those who are already sending their children to private schools.

Texas school choice fight

Abbott listed school choice as one of his top priorities for lawmakers, after it failed in four special sessions in 2023.

Abbott campaigned against Republicans who voted against education savings accounts in the 2024 primaries.

When the House bill was approved 86-63, every Democrat and two Republicans, Dade Phelan and Gary VanDeaver, voted no.

The Texas House also passed House Bill 2, which would provide $7.7 billion in funding for public schools.

