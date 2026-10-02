Abbott warns of ‘uptick’ in Texas border crossings as Operation Lone Star continues

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there has been a "slight uptick" in activity along the southern border. He made the announcement during a news conference to showcase an oversized $7.5 billion check representing the reimbursement from the federal government for state border security efforts. Abbott also declared October as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Texas.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday there has been a "slight uptick" in activity along the southern border.

What we know:

Abbott revealed the flurry of border activity while showcasing an oversized check at the Governor’s Mansion. It represented a $7.5 billion reimbursement from the federal Department of Homeland Security for border security efforts undertaken by the state as part of Operation Lone Star.

When asked if the operation is over now that the state has been paid back for the work, Abbott said it will continue, citing new activity at the border.

"There has been a slight uptick in those coming across the border," Abbott said. "There’s some other challenges that we’re monitoring in the early stages of right now."

Abbott also pointed to reports of a migrant caravan "in the southern part of Mexico" that is being watched closely by state officials. The caravan numbers in the hundreds, according to a statement by DHS to FOX News.

"We’ve got to see where that caravan may be doing," Abbott said. "Bottom line, we have to be prepared for whatever may happen on the border."

Migrants advance in a caravan after crossing into Mexico while traveling toward the United States in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, on September 24, 2026. (Jose Torres/Anadolu / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Hector Garza, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, said that recently there were 68 people who attempted to cross the border near Laredo, but authorities were "able to push them back."

"At the same time, the Mexican government was able to apprehend 68 illegal aliens that were waiting to cross into the United States," Garza said.

President Donald Trump said during an event in Denton, Texas, on Thursday that zero illegal crossings have happened on the border in 17 months.

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More federal money expected, Abbott says

Dig deeper:

Abbott said that he will be working with the Legislature to determine how best to use the federal reimbursement, while also applying for more money. This time it will come from a $3 billion pool allocated to the Department of Justice.

"We have submitted an application for that already, and we will sit down in negotiations with them," Abbott said.

The governor said he hopes to also get about 75% of that money, similar to what Texas got from DHS.

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October is Law Enforcement Appreciation Month

What's next:

Abbott also used the press conference to designate October as Law Enforcement Appreciate Month, by signing a proclamation. He encouraged all Texans to thank officers for their dedication and work.